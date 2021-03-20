OTC Markets Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

OTCM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $470.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.