Österreichische Post’s (OSTIY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Österreichische Post alerts:

OTCMKTS:OSTIY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Österreichische Post has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.