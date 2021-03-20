Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.
ORC stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.81 million, a P/E ratio of 200.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.07.
Separately, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
