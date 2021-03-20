Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.81 million, a P/E ratio of 200.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.