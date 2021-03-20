Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $24.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Option Care Health by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Option Care Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 230,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.