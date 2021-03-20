Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan Sells 12,000,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011,936 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

