OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to announce $10.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $10.83 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.24 million to $57.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.87 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $84.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.42. 366,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.41 million, a P/E ratio of -132.68 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in OptimizeRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.