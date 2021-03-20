Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

