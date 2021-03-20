Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUSV. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,748,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,516,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

HUSV opened at $29.11 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

