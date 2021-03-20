Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 40,371 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock valued at $590,425. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

