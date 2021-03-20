Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,405 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

