Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $79.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.