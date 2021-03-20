Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,045 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

