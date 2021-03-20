Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DHT by 55.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DHT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DHT by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.