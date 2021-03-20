Oppenheimer Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $190.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

