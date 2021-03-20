Oppenheimer Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.64.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $194.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day moving average is $176.60. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030 in the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

