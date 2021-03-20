Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $2,414,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,100,924.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,002. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.