Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 2,633.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 122,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 125.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $7.47 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

