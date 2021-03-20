Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,182 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 187,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

