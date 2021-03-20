Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,374,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,059 shares of company stock worth $6,147,051 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

