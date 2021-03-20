Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

SWKS opened at $175.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

