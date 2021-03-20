Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.20 Million in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

