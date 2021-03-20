Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,052 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $119.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

