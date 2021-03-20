OncoCyte’s (OCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

