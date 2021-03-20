Ollin B. Sykes Buys 63,500 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTHR opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

