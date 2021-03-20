Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin stock opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olin by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.