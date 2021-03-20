Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $397.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

