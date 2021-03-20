OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,137,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

