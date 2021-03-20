Odeon Capital Group Upgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to “Buy”

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

