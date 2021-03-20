Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 68,539 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M Kevin Mcevoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

