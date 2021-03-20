ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ObsEva stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $200.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in ObsEva by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ObsEva by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

