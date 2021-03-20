NVR (NYSE:NVR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $5,290.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,434.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,612.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4,249.64. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,125.00 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.