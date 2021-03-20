Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.09

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 33514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 291,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,139,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,375,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

