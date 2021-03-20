Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Nutrien posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutrien.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.
NYSE NTR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,562. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
