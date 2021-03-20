Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE NUE opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,059 shares of company stock worth $6,733,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

