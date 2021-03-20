Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 3,006,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 450.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

