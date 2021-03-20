NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.28 and last traded at $137.76. Approximately 705,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 744,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.