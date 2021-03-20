NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.28 and last traded at $137.76. Approximately 705,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 744,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.09.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.
The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.72.
In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $43,261,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
