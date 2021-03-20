Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,131. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $64,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX traded up $10.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,605. Novavax has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.