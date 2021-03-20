Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $32.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 144.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 113,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

