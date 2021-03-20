Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NPIFF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

