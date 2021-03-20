Northern Trust Corp Sells 91,979 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $74,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,713 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Black Hills by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $67.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $70.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.