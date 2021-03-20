Northern Trust Corp Makes New $72.14 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,137,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $300,159,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $101,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $99,240,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $97,300,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

