Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,130,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $71,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

