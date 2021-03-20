Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,499 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $69,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

