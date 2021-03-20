Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,499 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $69,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.