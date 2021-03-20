Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, December 4th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF remained flat at $$26.69 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903. Nordex has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

