Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

