Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

