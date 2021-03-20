Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after purchasing an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.33 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

