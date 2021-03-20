Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 710 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,826,000 after buying an additional 109,657 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

