Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

